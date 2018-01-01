Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan do the bhangra to South African beats, watch video

Virat Kohli had said that the Indian team members would be relishing the chance to walk freely in the streets once again. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli had said that the Indian team members would be relishing the chance to walk freely in the streets once again. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are out and about in Cape Town. A video emerged on Instagram in which the two star batsmen can be seen dancing to some street music in the South African town. Both are from Delhi and love their Bhangra and so, while the music was in no way to close to a Punjabi beat, they did revert to the Bhangra.

Kohli had said in a press conference before the team departed for their tour of South Africa that the players would relish walking the streets freely for once. “I’m really happy for the boys as they can walk around without being hassled. We have missed that for a long time now,” he had said. The South Africa tour is touted as the first big test that he faces since taking over as full-time captain of the Indian team from MS Dhoni in January 2016.

The first leg of the tour will begin with a three-match Test series that starts on January 5. The series goes on till January 28 and it is followed by a six-match ODI series which begins on February 1. The final leg is a three-game T20 series that starts on February 18 and finishes on February 24.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App