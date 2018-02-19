Virat Kohli and boys celebrate first T20I victory against South Africa with dinner, see pic

A good win calls for a good celebration. And that is what the Indian cricket team did after beating hosts South Africa by 28 runs in the first T20 International of the three-match series, grabbing a 1-0 lead in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Shikhar Dhawan smashed his fourth Twenty20 half-century, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I to emerge as the architects of the victory at the Wanderers.
The happy captain Virat Kohli celebrated the victory with a team dinner and posted a picture from his official Twitter account with the caption, “Last night dinner with the boys after a good win!”
Last night dinner with the boys after a good win! 👌👍 pic.twitter.com/hmKqyNaFiS
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 19 February 2018
Even Suresh Raina (15), who put on 26 runs off 13 balls with Dhawan, uploaded the same picture and wrote, “Best way to enjoy a good win. Dinner time with the boys.”
Best way to enjoy a good win . Dinner time with the boys 💪 pic.twitter.com/HGirDtbYXD
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 18 February 2018
Dinner with the boys last night after a great game😊😊 pic.twitter.com/QFbkZTEZEn
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 19, 2018
Dhawan smashed a 39-ball 72 studded with 10 fours and two sixes to power India to a challenging 203 for 5 after South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Pacer Bhuvneshwar then returned with figures of 4-0-24-5 to restrict South Africa to 175 for nine, despite opener Reeza Hendricks’s 50-ball 70-run innings.
India crossed the 200-run mark to ensure that it was the Men in Blue’s highest T20I score against South Africa.
