Virat Kohli and boys celebrate first T20I victory against South Africa with dinner, see pic

Kohli celebrated the victory in the first T20I against South Africa with a team dinner and posted a picture from his official Twitter account.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 19, 2018 12:03 pm
india vs south africa Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni celebrate with the other Indian cricketers after claiming a 28-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I. (Source: Kohli Twitter)
A good win calls for a good celebration. And that is what the Indian cricket team did after beating hosts South Africa by 28 runs in the first T20 International of the three-match series, grabbing a 1-0 lead in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan smashed his fourth Twenty20 half-century, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I to emerge as the architects of the victory at the Wanderers.

The happy captain Virat Kohli celebrated the victory with a team dinner and posted a picture from his official Twitter account with the caption, “Last night dinner with the boys after a good win!”

Even Suresh Raina (15), who put on 26 runs off 13 balls with Dhawan, uploaded the same picture and wrote, “Best way to enjoy a good win. Dinner time with the boys.”

Dhawan smashed a 39-ball 72 studded with 10 fours and two sixes to power India to a challenging 203 for 5 after South Africa won the toss and elected to field. Pacer Bhuvneshwar then returned with figures of 4-0-24-5 to restrict South Africa to 175 for nine, despite opener Reeza Hendricks’s 50-ball 70-run innings.

India crossed the 200-run mark to ensure that it was the Men in Blue’s highest T20I score against South Africa.

