Amitabh Bachchan, Ambanis reach Dehradun amid Virat Kohli-Anuskha Sharma engagement roumors

The engagement could be a close-door affair with Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson reportedly denying it. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The engagement could be a close-door affair with Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson reportedly denying it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

2016 has been pretty much Virat Kohli’s year and it seems 2017 might just start out just as well for him. While we will have to wait and watch whether this fantastic start comes on the cricket pitch. It seems that start may just come off it as reports have emerged that the Indian Test captain and girlfriend and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma are set to exchange engagement rings.

ETV reported that the couple will exchange rings in a ceremony at the Ananda hotel in Narendra Nagar, Uttarakhand, where they are reportedly vacationing at the moment with their respective families. The date for the engagement is believed to be January 1.

The likes of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani are speculated to be set to attend the engagement. It was reported earlier in 2016 that Virat and Anushka had split up but as it turned out later, then patched up and got back together. The engagement could be a close-door affair with Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson reportedly denying it.

Kohli has had one of the best years if his career in 2016 with his stature as both batsman and captain growing in leaps and bounds. Although he had a great IPL in which he broke all sorts of scoring records, the best of him came in the latter half of the year when India played Test matches against West Indies, New Zealand and England. He led India to comprehensive victories in all three series and thus clinch the number one position in the ICC Test rankings.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd