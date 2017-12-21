Top News
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host star-studded reception in Delhi, see inside pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host star-studded reception in Delhi, see inside pics

Virushka Reception: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their first reception at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 22, 2017 11:31 am
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked fabulous in their outfits designed by Sabyasachi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Related News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in the picturesque location of Tuscany in Italy on December 11 and on Thursday hosted their first grand reception at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. While family members of the newlyweds attended the event, friends from the entertainment and cricket fraternity and political circles are also expected to grace the gathering. Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajiv Shukla, BCCI president CK Khanna are some of the high-profile personalities expected to grace the occasion.

However, the most notable presence on the day was that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the gathering after Virat and Anushka Sharma had personally invited the Prime Minister to their reception in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

Both Virat and Anushka wore outfits designed by the Sabyasachi (the same designer who outlines their wedding dress).  The newlyweds looked fabulous in their attire. While Anushka wore a red benarasi sari, Virat donned a black coloured silk kurta and hand embroidered pashmina shawl.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s family members and friends attended the reception. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. On Tuesday they returned to the city after tying the knot in Italy. After the reception in New Delhi, another party for friends in the industry and cricket world will be held in Mumbai on December 26, after which the newlyweds will celebrate their New Year in South Africa.

Earlier, the couple had announced the news of their marriage on social media in a joint statement, saying, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Columbia Asia Hospital
    Dec 22, 2017 at 10:50 am
    WE SEEK URGENTLY FOR THE SUM OF 1 crore 90 Lakhs. CONTACT US TODAY ON: (columbiaasiahospital09 ) (917204033089)
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. yogesh gajbhiye
      Dec 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm
      Are the sun jhali re Chi....
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Live Cricket Scores & Results
      Most Read

      Best of Express

      Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
      indian super league 2017 schedule

      indian super league 2017 points table