Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma host star-studded reception in Delhi, see inside pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in the picturesque location of Tuscany in Italy on December 11 and on Thursday hosted their first grand reception at the Durbar Hall of Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. While family members of the newlyweds attended the event, friends from the entertainment and cricket fraternity and political circles are also expected to grace the gathering. Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajiv Shukla, BCCI president CK Khanna are some of the high-profile personalities expected to grace the occasion.

However, the most notable presence on the day was that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the gathering after Virat and Anushka Sharma had personally invited the Prime Minister to their reception in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both Virat and Anushka wore outfits designed by the Sabyasachi (the same designer who outlines their wedding dress). The newlyweds looked fabulous in their attire. While Anushka wore a red benarasi sari, Virat donned a black coloured silk kurta and hand embroidered pashmina shawl.

After getting married in Italy, Virat and Anushka were in Finland for their honeymoon. On Tuesday they returned to the city after tying the knot in Italy. After the reception in New Delhi, another party for friends in the industry and cricket world will be held in Mumbai on December 26, after which the newlyweds will celebrate their New Year in South Africa.

Earlier, the couple had announced the news of their marriage on social media in a joint statement, saying, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

