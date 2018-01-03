Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy sights of Cape Town

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Cape Town. (Source: Virat Kohli Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Cape Town. (Source: Virat Kohli Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continued their ‘holiday’ in Cape Town after getting married in December and hosting their friends and family in the closing stages of the year. Now, with the Indian cricket team in South Africa, Kohli and Anushka are spending time with each other and have been sharing multiple pictures of their time in Cape Town. In the latest photo, shared by Kohli on his Instagram account, the duo pose together with a scenic sea background. But more than that, the caption on the picture by the Indian skipper added to the couple goals that the duo had already given over the past year. “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” wrote Kohli in the caption.

Earlier, they had been spotted in Cape Town, wishing their fans a Happy New Year; meeting Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar; shopping on New Year’s Eve; Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dancing away to South African beats but not forgetting their love for Bhangra even with that. Virat and Anushka, fondly called ‘Virushka’, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11.

India and South Africa play a three Test series starting January 5 in Cape Town. Thereafter, the side will play six one day internationals and three T20s. The tour is expected to be a tough one for India with South Africa proving to be a herculean task for the No. 1 Test side in the past.

