Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy in snowy Italy after wedding

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in their first picture post wedding. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in their first picture post wedding. (Source: Instagram)

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their first picture following their hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy. After the small affair that was attended by close friends and family, the couple spent time away in the snowy Italy – where they took a picture which was posted by Anushka on her social media profiles. The couple got married on December 11.

The couple revealed the news about their wedding through social media post where Virat wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” The couple will host a reception for family and friends in New Delhi on December 21 and then another reception in Mumbai on December 26.”

Virat and Anushka will travel to South Africa where the cricketer will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him. The Bollywood actress will later return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.

