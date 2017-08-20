Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go environment friendly in Sri Lanka, see pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted planting a sapling together. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted planting a sapling together. (Source: Instagram)

Ahead of the first ODI, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen spending some quality time with Anushka Sharma in Sri Lanka. While spending time in the island nation, latest pictures revealed that they indulged in some environmentally friendly activity.Both were seen planting a sapling together in Kandy on Saturday.

Of late Virat and Anushka have been spending a lot of time in past few weeks. After the West Indies tour, the couple went to New York on a short vacation where Virat had posted a selfie of the two of them and had stated that he was on a much-needed break. They were also spotted shopping at a local store. It is well known that Anushka often accompanies Virat during International tours.

It is well known that Anushka often accompanies Virat during International tours. A few days back, Virat, Anushka, and Team India coach Ravi Shastri were also seen in a photograph where they met and interacted with Sri Lankan fans. This is a memorable tour for the Indian captain as he made his ODI debut in Sri Lanka in 2009. Virat Kohli fanpage on Instagram also uploaded a post with Virat and Anushka’s picture.

Meanwhile, team India is all set for a challenging contest against Sri Lanka in the upcoming ODI series and will look to continue their winning streak on this tour, after whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in the Test series. The visitors will finish the tour with one T20 match after the ODI series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd