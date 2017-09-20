Virat Kohli always supported my son, says Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam

Yuvraj Singh’s mother said that Virat Kohli always supported her son. Yuvraj Singh’s mother said that Virat Kohli always supported her son.

After reports emerged that Yuvraj Singh failed an endurance test and thus was not selected in India’s ODI squad against Australia, the left-handed batsman’s mother Shabnam Singh said that the Indian captain Virat Kohli has always supported her son and it was a good thing if he wished to keep a fit environment around him.

Even though she expressed disapointment on her son being dropped from the squad, she said in an interview to Aaj Tak, “Virat has always supported Yuvraj. And when someone as fit like him is at the helm, he would surely want the environment around him to be the same which is a good thing. The age factor does come up with Yuvi but I’m sure he will work harder to achieve the same.”

“There has been a level of improvement and he will soon match up to the current fitness standards. Of course he was disappointed on not being picked but then the rules are the same for everyone. He doesn’t give up easily and I’m sure he looks forward to this as a challenge. If you see over the recent years.”

Shabnam also said that nobody has the right to ask Yuvi when he should retire. “He has nothing left to prove. He has won the World Cup and he even won the IPL last year. But it’s his love and hunger for the game which drives him to continue contributing towards his nation. Also, I don’t think anyone has the right to ask him when to retire. It’s his decision and whenever he feels he has done enough, he will do that,” Shabnam added.

