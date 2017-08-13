Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane’s epic reaction after Hardik Pandya smashes 26 in an over; watch video

Hardik Pandya scored 26 runs off an over from Malinda Pushpakumara. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya scored 26 runs off an over from Malinda Pushpakumara. (Source: AP)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced yet another aggressive knock from his bat when the right-hander smashed his maiden Test ton against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday. Pandya stitched his innings with singles and doubles initially but later accelerated, and cleared the ropes with ease. Hardik’s knock of 108 runs included 7 sixes and eight boundaries.

During his innings, the right-hander achieved a feat of scoring most number of runs for India in one over. He scored 26 in an over of Malinda Pushpakumara which included two boundaries and three maximums on the trot.

While Pandya took on the attack from Pushpakumara, his teammates Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were seen enjoying it thoroughly from the dressing room.

Riding on Pandya’s century, India went on to score 487 in first innings before getting bowled out. Later, Indian bowlers did the job and bundled out Dinesh Chandimal’s side for 135. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who is playing his first match of the series after Ravindra Jadeja was suspended for one match, notched up a four-for while Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin scalped two apiece and Hardik Pandya picked one.

For Sri Lanka, it was captain Dinesh Chandimal who scored 48 while Niroshan Dickwella managed 29. The hosts were eventually asked to bat again after India enforced a follow-on. Sri Lanka’s struggle continued in the second innings too as they lost Upul Tharanga cheaply in the second innings after the left-handed batsman was cleaned up by Umesh Yadav. They ended third day’s play at 19/1 and are now trailing India by 333 runs. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side have already won the series after winning the first two matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

