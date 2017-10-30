Aim is always to help the team win games, regardless of how many runs I score: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant hundred to help India win the ODI series against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant hundred to help India win the ODI series against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: AP)

In a hard-fought encounter at Kanpur, it was team India who triumphed over New Zealand to seal the ODI series by a margin of 2-1. Commendable performances by Jasprit Bumrah and exquisite batting by opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli set the platform for India’s seventh consecutive bilateral series win. Expressing satisfaction over the win, Virat Kohli credited the visitors for putting up a spirited performance and stated that he is now looking ahead to the next challenge which begins with the first T20I on Saturday.

“It was a pretty close game. Credit to New Zealand, they fought hard in this series and forced us to play our best cricket. Credit to the skill and character they possess. You’ve to tell yourself that the bowler knows best because he too wants to win the game. With the dew like it was, sometimes it feels even 22 fielders won’t be enough. Glad the guys pulled it through.”, said, Kohli, while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Commenting on the nature of the wicket, Kohli said, “The wicket eased out in the second half, and it was coming on beautifully. It was good to bat even during our innings but it slowed down considerably. The aim is always to help the team win games, regardless of how many runs I score. Very happy we could get another one in the bag, and move forward to the T20s.”

For his brilliant 147, Rohit Sharma was awarded the man of the match. Sharma also expressed satisfaction for being able to contribute to the team’s win and said, “Feels good when your team wins and you contribute to it. Pretty happy with the way we played throughout the series. NZ were competitive throughout. We had to be at our best to win. After the innings break, considering the kind of threat they bring to the table, it’s important to understand your game and play accordingly.”

Revealing how he sorted out his drawbacks, Sharma said, “Pre-match analysis helped me to see where my head was falling. My head was falling a bit earlier, not coming in line. Today was a perfect day. There was lots of dew, credit to the bowlers who stuck to their plans. Every hundred is special. I was just trying to do certain things and it came out pretty well.”

“I was also talking to Sanjay Bangar about what was going wrong with my batting. When the things you do off the field pay off, that’s very satisfying.”, Sharma concluded.

