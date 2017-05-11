Virat Kohli adds Audi Q7 to his garage; see pics

Virat Kohli adds Q7 to his cars’ collection. Virat Kohli adds Q7 to his cars’ collection.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday added another car to his collection when the right-handed batsman was handed over the keys of Audi Q7 by Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India. Kohli has been presented a Carerra white SUV icon Audi Q7 45 TDI.

“The Audi brand attributes are sporty, progressive and sophisticated and Virat Kohli embodies all these attributes perfectly. ‘Greatness starts when you don’t stop’ – it’s not only his on field performance but his entire persona that resonates with this innate spirit of the Audi Q7 and we welcome Virat to the Audi Q life. The brand with the four rings attracts achievers that are young or young at heart. We are therefore happy that Virat is our customer as well. This displays our appeal for achievers in the country,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The Indian captain hailed the brand and praised the ‘complete package’ he is offered when he drives this particular make.

“I have been a very loyal customer of Audi for some time now as the brand not only offers great products but also exudes youthful energy. I believe that I get a complete package when it comes to Audi cars and that’s exactly why I went for the Audi Q7. It is lightweight, sporty and powerful while offering me the luxury that I look forward to. I had been eyeing this since the time I was at its launch and happy that I will finally have this in my garage,” said Virat Kohli.

Known for his love for cars, Virat has of a number of four-wheelers which include Audi R8 V10, Audi A8L W12 Quatto and Lamborghini.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd