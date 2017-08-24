Virat Kohli achieves yet another milestone, completes 300 matches in international cricket

Virat Kohli will captain India for the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will captain India for the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has achieved yet another milestone in his career as he played his 300th international match. He achieved this record as he took the field in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. When asked about his 300th game, Kohli said that it has been 9 years and a huge honour to wear the India cap. “I try to give my best whenever I step out on the field and I hope to continue doing so.”, he said.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had entered the record books when he became the fastest batsman to score 8000 runs in ODI cricket. He eclipsed South-African AB de Villiers’ by seven innings as he reached it in his 175th innings.

Meanwhile, after registering a convincing win in the first ODI by nine wickets where Shikhar Dhawan slammed a brilliant hundred, India once again bowled out Sri Lanka for a mere 236 in the second ODI at Pallekele. After the win, Kohli spoke about how India has already started preparing for the next World Cup and will be trying out different things.

“I think we need to start planning for the 2019 World Cup. You have to prepare 24 months in advance. We are taking that as a challenge and look to try out different things,” Kohli said and added, “We’re going to experiment and embrace that. You can see a lot of changes. All the guys have bought into it. It’s all about what gives us more balance.”

Lauding opener Shikhar Dhawan for his match winning innings he said, “The last three months have been a great time for Shikhar. The good thing is that he is capitalizing on his purple patch. He can win you games with the way he bats and we would be looking to keep him in that zone for as long as we can.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd