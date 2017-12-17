Virat Kohli and I play to win and not pass time: Ravi Shastri

India will play South Africa from January 5. (Source: AP) India will play South Africa from January 5. (Source: AP)

India will probably face one of its toughest tests in recent times when the tour to South Africa begins from January 5. In Tests, team India has held their numero uno ranking after winning nine successive Tests on the trot but the Proteas are no pushovers, especially in their own den. Hence, a lot will depend on the Indian think-tank on how they formulate strategies to beat South Africa at home and achieve a feat no other Indian side has done before- win a Test series in the rainbow nation. However, before the men in blue embark on their tour to South Africa, head coach Ravi Shastri, in a recent interview with CNN-News 18, opened up on his relationship with skipper Virat Kohli and how they both play to win at all costs and not waste time. He also gave insights on the possible opening partnership that the Indian team will have for the Test series in South Africa.

Speaking to the news channel, 55-year-old Shastri opened up on his chemistry with Virat Kohli and said, “Equation is great. We are similar personalities like you mentioned. There is an element of trust in our relationship. We are both strong-minded and both play to win at all costs. We play to win. We don’t go there to do time-pass. This is not a team that is out there to fill up the numbers. We want to compete. We want to take the game forward. He is pretty similar in his mindset when it comes to that and he is in your face kind of character. With Virat Kohli what you see is what you get.”

When asked how the two handle disagreements, Shastri was quick to point out that it is more of a dialogue between the two. “See at that end of the day the captain is the boss. He might ask me for my suggestions. It doesn’t mean he has to agree with my suggestion. Because what I am looking for is for him to have his own mind as well and take the decision. We are there in the support staff to give suggestion which might help so there is a dialogue. I might believe in a certain combination.”

Murali Vijay was in fine form during the Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: File)

Over the years it has been observed that the success of a team depends on how well the opening combination fares in foreign conditions. Revealing that the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay will shoulder the responsibility of opening the batting, Shastri maintained that what they bring in is a lot of experience and stability.

“You look at experience, you look at variety so that’s what Shikhar brings in, a left hand, a right-hand combination so he is a must. He has got lots of runs. Vijay the most experienced and a very good record overseas and he brings solidity. Young Rahul is immensely talented and he will get his opportunity at some stage. He might have to wait for a while but he will get his opportunity think he was the most improved player in the last 18 months. it’s just unfortunate that he didn’t convert those 60s into 150s but he will learn,” Shastri said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd