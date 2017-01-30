Vinod Rai to head four-member BCCI administration panel

Supreme Court announced the panel to run BCCI on Monday. Supreme Court announced the panel to run BCCI on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed four administrators to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). They are: Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, former woman cricket captain Diana Edulji, MD IDFC Bank Vikram Limaye. Former Comptroller and Auditor General Rai will head the panel.

The Supreme Court declined the Attorney General’s request to appoint secretary of sports ministry as member of the committee. It referred to its earlier judgment debarring ministers and government servants from holding office in BCCI.

Career banker and BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary will represent BCCI in the ICC meeting on financial share model which will be held in the first week of February.

Initially, the Supreme Court entrusted the administrators with the job of examining the extent of compliance by BCCI with Lodha panel’s 16 recommendations.

The Supreme Court had initially sought names from amicus curiae, Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, for appointment of administrators in the cricketing body. The two had submitted nine names.

On January 24, the apex court deferred the decision to announce the names of administrators till January 30 after BCCI and the central government successfully argued that they should also be allowed to give names in sealed covers for consideration.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, allowed BCCI to shortlist three names from among the existing office-bearers who are not disqualified by following due procedure, to represent the Board in the ICC executive meeting to be held from February 2.

The names to be considered for the post of administrators and representing BCCI in the ICC meet respectively, had to be submitted in sealed covers in the court by January 27, it had said.

The Supreme Court then decided to allow the BCCI and the Centre to suggest names after listening to arguments made by Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the BCCI, and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

