Vinod Rai checks in, BCCI officials check out

Supreme Court appointed administrators (left to right) Vikram Limaye, Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kevin D’Souza Supreme Court appointed administrators (left to right) Vikram Limaye, Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kevin D’Souza

On their first day at the job, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) headed by Vinod Rai established their control over the Indian cricket board. It came through in two issues – who would convene the selection meeting and who would represent the BCCI in the February 2 ICC meeting in Dubai. The BCCI old hands Amitabh Chaudhary, the joint secretary, and Anirudh Chaudhry, the treasurer, thought they could convene the selection meeting and represent the board in the Dubai meeting but were denied by the COA.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The Indian team selection meeting in Delhi for the one-off Test against Bangladesh was delayed by four hours following uncertainties over Amitabh Choudhary’s ‘eligibility’ to convene the proceedings. Amitabh was eventually declared ‘ineligible’ by the ex-CAG Vinod Rai.

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri then convened the meeting via teleconference from Mumbai and a 16-member squad has been picked. The meeting that was scheduled to start at 12 noon, got underway around 4 o’clock in the evening.

“Amitabh Choudhary produced the yesterday’s Supreme Court order, clearly mentioning him as the joint-secretary and Anirudh as the treasurer. But the COA still didn’t allow him to attend the meeting. The BCCI constitution hasn’t been changed yet and as per the existing constitution, only secretary and joint-secretary are authorised to convene selection meetings,” a BCCI member told this paper. Asked if Amitabh would raise a protest, taking the matter before the Supreme Court, he said: “We will decide. Legal advice will be sought.”

The second case pertained to BCCI representation at the ICC meeting. The COA informed Chaudhary that CEO Johri and one of the administrators Vikram Limaye would be attending ICC meeting to be held in Dubai from February 2.

“The Committee has said that Amitabh and Anirudh will not attend. This is despite the fact that the Supreme Court had said on Monday that Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry and Vikram Limaye would attend the meeting. That’s a complete violation of the order yesterday,” a BCCI member claimed.

The apex court’s order on Monday said: “For the aforesaid purpose (ICC meetings), we nominate, Mr. Amitabh Choudhary, Joint Secretary, and Mr. Anirudh Chaudhry, Treasurer, B.C.C.I. and Mr. Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC Ltd.”

The COA informed Chaudhary that as his undertaking affidavit is still not accepted by the Supreme Court, he remains ineligible to attend Dubai’s meeting. When contacted, Vinod Rai said: “I’m in a meeting now and I can’t clarify any of these. I can’t, sorry.”

IPL meet today

Meanwhile, COA is would hold a meeting on Wednesday in Delhi regarding the Indian Premier League. The BCCI has already kept February 21 as IPL auction date and chances are the COA will stick to it. Hemang Amin, who looks after IPL, will be making a presentation to the COA and the committee will also clear all the doubts of BCCI regarding the requirements regarding IPL.