Vinod Kambli shares emotional picture alongside Sachin Tendulkar

Vinod Kambli shared a picture alongside Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Vinod Kambli shared a picture alongside Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

With Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ releasing in theatres this past week, it has allowed many of his teammates from then and the current Indian team members to take a brief look at the life of the living legend. Many cricketers have applauded the movie and what it brings out in the open. Another name brought out an emotional angle with Tendulkar and it is possibly one of the earliest names associated with the Master Blaster.

The duo put together a word record 664 runs in school while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School, Fort in the Harris Shield semi-final at Sassanian ground at Azad Maidan. In the stand, Tendulkar had scored 326 while Kambli made 349 with both standing unbeaten at the end. Their heroics were brought to the silver screen in the biopic. It further highlighted the plight of the bowlers who were smacked to all parks of the iconic Maidan in, then, Bombay.

Clearly reliving their journey and happy days as youngsters playing their cricket in school, Kambli shared a candid picture alongside Tendulkar and wrote on Twitter, “@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You.”

The biopic highlights key moments and matches in Tendulkar’s professional and personal life. The way he would travel to-and-fro practices in the local trains and difficulties with carrying a kit. The movie collected upward of Rs 17 crores in the first two days of its release.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd