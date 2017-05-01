Vinod Kambli miffed after being mistaken for Vinod Khanna on Twitter

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli lashed out at Twitterati for the mistake. Former cricketer Vinod Kambli lashed out at Twitterati for the mistake.

After legendary Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away, social media was flooded with condolence messages. The cricketing fraternity also condoled the death.

However, one such condolence tweet became viral where a person mistakenly tagged former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli in place of Vinod Khanna. This irked Vinod Kambli to no end and he lashed out at the concerned person.

In a tweet Kambli wrote, “Shame on you people n who so ever have tweeted about Vinod Khanna’s death n tagged my name in their tweets.Have some respect for Vinod Khanna.A versatile Actor and who so ever had tweeted abt me.God will surely punish you.”

@TweetErrant.Shame on you people n who so ever have tweeted about Vinod khanna’s death n tagged my name in their tweets.Have some. continue — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) 27 April 2017

However, the person who wrote the tweet accepted his mistake and apologized immediately.

.@vinodkambli349 sorry i tagged wrong vinod by mistake. i am really sorry guys for the hurts. — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) 27 April 2017

It may be recalled here that cricketing world also paid their respects and tribute to veteran Bollywood actor and MP Vinod Khanna who passed away last Thursday. Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and co mourned Vinod Khanna’s demise.

