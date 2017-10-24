Vinod Kambli meets Sachin Tendulkar, says we hugged each other and want to tell people that we’re back

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, have seemingly buried the hatchet as they were spotted posing together at an event recently. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, have seemingly buried the hatchet as they were spotted posing together at an event recently. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketers and childhood friends, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, have seemingly buried the hatchet as they were spotted together at an event recently. This was after Kambli spoke to TOI and said, “Yes, everything is fine between us and I’m happy with it. We hugged each other. We want to tell people that we’re back. It was mutual, and I’m very glad about it.”

In 2009, Kambli had said Tendulkar could have saved his career but chose not to. This led to Tendulkar distancing himself from the southpaw. In his farewell match, Kambli neither received an invitation nor was he mentioned in his farewell match.

This led to Kambli saying, “I am deeply hurt. I was expecting my name to be part of his farewell speech. If anything for our famous partnership. Its that world record partnership that was the turning point of our careers. That’s when everyone came to know who is Vinod and Sachin. I had a hand in that and our careers started from there. I thought he could have mentioned that part at least.

Tendulkar and Kambli’s friendship goes back a long back way. They were in their teens when they hit the record Harris shield record 664 run partnership. While Vinod was 16, Sachin was aged only 14.

