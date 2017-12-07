Vinay Kumar picks up hat-trick against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy quarter-final

Vinay Kumar picked up his first ever Ranji hat-trick. (Express File Photo) Vinay Kumar picked up his first ever Ranji hat-trick. (Express File Photo)

Vinay Kumar made little of the fancied Mumbai Ranji team line-up by taking a hat-trick in his 100 First-Class game. The Karnataka captain rocked Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Nagpur on Thursday. His hat-trick spanned over two overs. It began off the final ball of the first over and finished in the third over. The three players dismissed were Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista and Akash Parkar.

First over, sixth delivery: Shaw was on strike for the final ball of the first over. The shot one which no opening batsman would be proud of. It is delivery that just moved away from Shaw, who is rooted to his crease. After pitching at around short-of-good-length area, it moves towards the off-side a little and Shaw, without any movement of his feet, tries to punch it through the cover region, only to get a thick edge and find Karun Nair at first slip.

Third over, first delivery: In a replay of the Shaw dismissal, Bista is also dismissed by getting an outside edge. A similar delivery which pitch at the same area and Bista made the same mistake as Shaw. He tries to reach to the ball with his feet not moving and when his bat made contact with the ball, his feet are in air. A thin edge which flies between the wicketkeeper and first slip. When keeper CM Gautam does not go for the catch, Nair stuck his left hand out and ball sticks to it.

Third over, second delivery: Akash Parkar, the fast bowler, isn’t a regular number four batsman. He has been sent ahead of the batsman and he will be facing the hat-trick delivery. Vinay steams in and this not a short pitched delivery. He comes in and bowls a full delivery which is shaping away from the right-hander. Akash moves forward to play the outswinger but the ball moves back into him after pitching. Seam movement for Vinay. Akash is struck on the pads and it looks plumb. Vinay has a hat-trick!

