Vikram Limaye to leave BCCI Committee of Administrators

Senior banker Vikram Limaye is looking forward to heading the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as he is about to leave BCCI’s Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). The committee will suffer a huge blow, feels COA member Diana Edulji. “It will be a big loss. His inputs have been excellent in all the meetings. He has been a big help in financial dealings,” Edulji told PTI on Tuesday.

“Even when he represented BCCI at the ICC meet in February, he got a grasp of the subject in real quick time,” she said further.

Limaye’s last working day for the BCCI committee will be July 14. Earlier it was Ramachandra Guha who quit the panel and now Limaye’s decision to quit has made CoA a two-member team from the initial four.

CoA’s next meeting will be held on June 24 in Mumbai, led by Vinod Rai. It will be followed by BCCI SGM on June 26. Supreme Court has appointed the CoA to carry out the Lodha panel reforms. A different version of the constitution has been sent by CoA to all the state cricket associations which will be discussed at the SGM.

“The state associations should adopt the amended constitution (in line with Lodha recommendations) at the SGM. The two or three points with which they have a problem can be later considered by the Supreme Court,” a source close to CoA said.

Edulji, former national women’s team captain, also expressed her views on the upcoming Women’s World Cup saying that India is well prepared for the tournament. “The team is certainly bolstered by the return of Smriti Mandhana and have an eight-day camp in England before the event. They can only go up and semifinals has to be the first target. Where the team lacks is on the pace front. Barring Jhulan Goswami, it doesn’t have quality medium pacers and you need them to succeed in international cricket,” Edulji said.

