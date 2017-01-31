Vikram Limaye should take lead in representing BCCI, says IS Bindra

IS Bindra said the new administrators Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Diana Edulji will feel the weight of public expectation. PTI IS Bindra said the new administrators Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Diana Edulji will feel the weight of public expectation. PTI

Hailing the Supreme Court’s move to appoint a four-member team of administrators to run the affairs of the BCCI, veteran cricket administrator I S Bindra said that renowned banker Vikram Limaye should take the lead in representing the Cricket Board in the upcoming ICC meeting on February 4.

“Now, as we herald a new future for the game, we need to learn from our mistakes. We need to have zero tolerance for selfish and vested interests. This is why I am suggesting that Vikram Limaye should take the lead in representing BCCI in the upcoming meeting of the board of directors of ICC on February 4,” the former BCCI chief wrote in his blog.

“I must admit I spent more than a few sleepless nights over the past week awaiting the appointment of the BCCI’s four new administrators.

“But, Monday’s Supreme Court announcement was both reassuring and a huge relief. All the four appointees – former Comptroller and Auditor General, Vinod Rai, noted historian Ramachandran Guha, former women’s Test captain, Diana Edulji and Vikram Limaye, CEO of the Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation are people of impeccable integrity,” said Bindra, who also remained at the helm of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for several years.

Continuing further, Bindra wrote, “That said, they will not find the going easy and can expect more than a fair share of hostility from vested and selfish interests both within and outside the Board. This is why in some of my recent tweets I have been requesting all Indian fans to support and pray for these distinguished appointees as they take guard for a new innings in their life.”

He said the new administrators too will feel the weight of public expectation.

“I’m sure they realise millions of Indians see them as beacons of hope to restore trust, integrity, faith and good governance to cricket — which is more than just a game for millions of us. As a former BCCI President, and with four decades of experience running cricket in India, I stood for and fought tooth-and-nail for these values.

“As early as 2013, I told then BCCI President, N Srinivasan, he needed to fine both the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Rs 20 crores each, ban his son-in-law from cricket-related activities and resign from the Board. But Srini was so drunk on power that he laughed at me. His selfishness truly put the Board into what I have in earlier blogs described as ‘self-destruct mode’ and opened the door for the courts to get involved in the game,” Bindra wrote.

Bindra said given the huge fan following in India, he has always believed cricket administrators need to set down finest standards of ethics, good governance and public trust.

“These values need to permeate our politics and public discourse. This is what we need to pass on to our youth. This is what really builds institutions and nations. Thanks to the Supreme Court the opportunity to implement such ideals has finally presented itself. I will do my part and publically pledge my support to the new team of administrators,” he said.

“I would be happy to offer them any advise — of course only if asked — so the vultures that are waiting on the sides cannot yet again hijack the game we all love so much!”.