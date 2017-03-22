Vijay Shankar to captain Tamil Nadu in Deodhar Trophy

Under Vijay Shankar’s captaincy, Tamil Nadu won its fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: Facebook) Under Vijay Shankar’s captaincy, Tamil Nadu won its fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: Facebook)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead a 15-member Tamil Nadu team for the Deodhar Trophy cricket tournament to be held at Visakhapatnam from March 25.

The squad, announced, will be without batsman Baba Aparajith and paceman Aswin Crist, who will be representing India in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Bangladesh.

Batsman L Suryapprakash and paceman J Kousik have been picked to replace the duo.

Also, the TNCA Selection Committee has chosen to trim the 16-man squad which won the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday by dropping India under-19 player S Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, left-arm paceman T Natarajan, who was picked by Kings XI Punjab in last month’s IPL auction, and young medium-pacer K Vignesh, who missed the victorious Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign owing to injury, were not included.

Deodhar Trophy featuring India ‘Red’ and India ‘Blue’ will be played on a round-robin basis with the final slated for March 29.

TN Team: Vijay Shankar (captain), K Dinesh Karthik, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, B Indrajith, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan, J Kousik, M Mohammed, W Anthony Dhas, R Rohit, Rahil S Shah, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M S Washington Sundar.

