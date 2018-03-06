Vijay Shankar makes T20 debut for India against Sri Lanka

Vijay Shankar gets his maiden T20 cap. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) Vijay Shankar gets his maiden T20 cap. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will make his T20 debut for India when the visitors take on Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday in tri-series match. Shankar was also a part of the Indian team for two Tests during the Test series against Sri Lanka last year but didn’t receive his maiden call-up.

The management has rested skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for this tri-series. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in Kohli’s absence. Apart from Shankar, Deepak Hooda has also been recalled for the fixtures. The Baroda all-rounder was picked in the squad for the T20 bilateral series against the Lankan side but didn’t get his name on the playing XI sheet.

A familiar huddle and some new faces. Time to get The Nidahas Trophy underway. In other news – @vijayshankar260 is all set to make his T20I debut #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yhjYR6YZlj — BCCI (@BCCI) 6 March 2018

While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side begin the campaign against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, they are scheduled to play Bangladesh on Thursday. India’s third encounter of the series will take place against the hosts on March 12 and the fourth one against Bangladesh on March 16. The final, should India get there, is scheduled to take place on March 18 in Colombo.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

