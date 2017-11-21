Vijay Shankar looking forward to play for India after ‘unexpected’ Test call-up

Vijay Shankar averages 49.14 in First-Class cricket. (PTI Photo) Vijay Shankar averages 49.14 in First-Class cricket. (PTI Photo)

Vijay Shankar had just finished Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Monday when he got the news of his maiden call-up for India Test team. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was named in India’s Test squad for the second game against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

“It feels great. I didn’t expect it. I always wanted to give my best in whatever cricket I play and never have I thought that if I do well in this tournament or competition I will get picked at the next level. It’s a dream come true moment and I’m looking forward to my maiden stint in the Indian dressing-room,” Vijay was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The 26-year-old has been around for a long time and is a regular in the India ‘A’ team. Even chief selector MSK Prasad has lauded him and said he was always on the radar of the selectors. Shankar represeted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and is known to be a good fielder but injuries have affected his career in past two years.

“There have been times when I felt disappointed at missing out on A tours. The two months I had spent at the National Cricket Academy discussing with trainer Rajini made me learn more about myself. I always wanted to give my best and be sincere during rehab,” Vijay said.

Vijay averages 49.14 in First-Class cricket and said that playing India ‘A’ has helped him grow into a matured all-rounder in which he tried to understand the match situations. He credited Tamil Nadu bowling coach L Balaji for all the help.

“I had batted at different positions. It helped me understand the adaptability factor much better. I have always strived to be consistent,” he said. “I have improved on my bowling speed. Balaji helped me understand how to make the most of my non-bowling arm and helped me in my run-up. It has helped me immensely,” he added.

