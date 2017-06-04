Vijay Mallya spotted watching India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston

Vijay Mallya had fled to UK after severe cases of financial default piled up on him. (Source: File) Vijay Mallya had fled to UK after severe cases of financial default piled up on him. (Source: File)

Vijay Mallya is present at Edgbaston to watch India’s match against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Mallya had fled to United Kingdom when severe cases of financial default piled up on him. He had recently been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London. He was later granted bail after having been produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mallya has been served notices by several agencies and courts to appear in hearings. After several non-appearances in hearings, he was branded as an absconder and arrest warrants were issued. Scotland Yard had stated in their press release that the arrest had been made on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Mallya remains a co-owner of the Formula one team Force India. He was pictured in the stadium sitting in the stands during the match. India and Pakistan are playing their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The match has thus far been repeatedly interrupted by rains. India had initially made a target of 320 for Pakistan to chase. India’s innings itself was curtailed by two overs due to rains. Pakistan’s total has since been reduced to 289 required from 41 overs.

With meetings between the arch-rivals becoming rarer with the deteriorating relations between the two countries, the match was touted as the most awaited fixture of the tournament. India had last played Pakistan in the 2016 T20I World Cup while their meeting in ODI cricket was during the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia.

