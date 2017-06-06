Vijay Mallya attends Virat Kohli’s charity event in London, watch video

Vijay Mallya attended the charity ball hosted by Virat Kohli in London. (Source: Youtube screenshot) Vijay Mallya attended the charity ball hosted by Virat Kohli in London. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

On Sunday, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya was one of the attendees of Virat Kohli’s charity ball in London to raise funds for Justice and Care organisation – an entity that works towards fighting human trafficking. Mallya had attended the India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston in Birmingham of ICC Champions Trophy, which Kohli-led India had won by 124 runs. Of the many faces in attendance on the day, Mallya’s face stood out as he sat in the VIP stands. The former owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and current owner of Force India is presently out on bail while being wanted in the country for defaulting on bank loans with his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He was later snapped up chatting away with former India captain and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar. Mallya reportedly had Champions Trophy lanyards – a stadium pass as well as pitch pass.

Mallya was seen getting out of a vehicle as players and team officials arrived for the charity ball held in London to raise awareness and funds for those affected by human trafficking. The organisation aims at providing a safe place to stay, rehabilitation, counselling, vital medical care, schooling and vocational training for those rescued in India. (On more attendees at the event, read more here)

Mallya fled India in March 2016 after being listed as one of the 11 people in CBI’s chargesheet on Kingfisher Airlines’s unpaid loans to IDBI Bank. Mallya owes Indian banks Rs 9,000 crore (with interest) in cases related to embezzlement, debt recovery and foreign exchange transgression.

He was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on April 18 and produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he was granted bail on condition of depositing bail bond of £650,000 prior to his release from custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 17.

