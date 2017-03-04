Vijay Hazare Trophy: Unmukt Chand hits fifty on comeback as Delhi beat Kerala

Unmukt Chand scores another fifty in Deodhar Trophy (Source:PTI) Unmukt Chand scores another fifty in Deodhar Trophy (Source:PTI)

Opener Unmukt Chand scored 64 in Delhi’s successful run-chase against Kerala in an inconsequential Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter.

Chasing a victory target of 232, Delhi knocked off the runs in 44.1 overs notching up their second win in fifth game.

It was a good comeback game for Unmukt, who was dumped from the squad initially only to be brought back after Delhi’s campaign ended.

He wasn’t exactly fluent but batted responsibly enough as he played 85 balls hitting five boundaries and a six in the process. Skipper Rishabh Pant hit 35 off 26 balls with two fours and three huge sixes. Milind Kumar hit 40 off 37 balls with six boundaries and a six.

It was Manan Sharma, who ended the match with a huge six off Vinod Kumar’s bowling.

Earlier, another comeback man Pawan Suyal, replacement for an out of form Pawan Negi grabbed two for 46 while Navdeep Saini took 2 for 49.

Summarised Scores

At Tangi: Kerala 231/8 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 41, Salman Nizar 59, Pawan Suyal 2/46).

Delhi 237/6 in 44.1 overs (Unmukt Chand 64, Milind Kumar 40, Roshabh Pant 35). Delhi won by 4 wickets At Bhubaneswar: HP 255 in 49.1 overs (Ekant Sen 58, Ankit Kaushik 72, Mohd Israr 4/33, Praveen Kumar 2/40) UP 259/4 in 40.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 109, Shivam Chaudhary 75). UP won by 6 wickets.

At Barabati: Tripura 188/9 (Gurinder Singh 91, Nikt Dhumal 4/19). Maharashtra 193/6 in 34.1 overs (Kedar Jadhav 48, Nikhil Naik 46). Maharashtra won by 4 wickets.