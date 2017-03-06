Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu top group with huge win over Tripura

Dinesh Karthik scored a formidable 81 as Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura in their final group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik scored a formidable 81 as Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura in their final group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu trounced Tripura by 262 runs to enter the quarterfinals as table toppers from Group A in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Tamil Nadu posted a formidable 337 for eight in 50 overs, courtesy Ganga Sridhar Raju (77) and Dinesh Karthik (81).

Tripura came a cropper in their reply, folding up for 75 in 18.2 overs pacer Aswin Crist picking up five wickets.

With the thumping win, Tamil Nadu topped the group with 20 points. The other team to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group B is Maharashtra, who too ended with 20 points but finished behind Tamil Nadu due to an inferior run rate.

In other Group B matches today, Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 112 runs for their third straight win of the tournament. However, they were already out of the tournament after losing the first three matches.

Unmukt Chand, brought back into the Delhi team, proved his worth with a well made 78, his second straight half century that helped his side post 220.

Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya starred with the ball, ripping through the UP batting to end with figures of five for 22 in eight overs.