Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Delhi by 42 runs

Dinesh Karthik blasted 13 boundaries and three sixes in his 97-ball innings. (Source: Express File) Dinesh Karthik blasted 13 boundaries and three sixes in his 97-ball innings. (Source: Express File)

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik slammed a superb century to power Tamil Nadu to a comprehensive 42-run win over Delhi in the one-day Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Put into bat, Karthik blasted 13 boundaries and three sixes in his 97-ball innings, while Kaushik Gandhi (41) and Baba Indrajith (46) also made useful contributions as Tamil Nadu posted 314 for eight in their 50 overs.

Despite a four-wicket haul by the experienced Ashish Nehra and three wickets by Manan Sharma, Delhi failed to control the flow of runs as Tamil Nadu batted well to post a challenging target at the Barabati Stadium.

Chasing 315 to win, Gautam Gambhir (51) and Dhruv Shorey (57) came up with twin fifties, while Milind Kumar (68 off 58 balls) hit a fighting half-century but Delhi still failed to cross the finishing line.

Tamil Nadu produced a disciplined bowling effort with most of their bowlers — W Antony Dhas (3/52), V Shankar (2/31), M Mohammed (2/44) and RS Shah (2/47) — taking wickets to dismiss Delhi for 272 in 46.4 overs.

Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan, who fetched a whopping Rs 3 crore from Gujarat Lions during the recent IPL auction, was not part of the squad due to a knee injury.

In another Group B match, Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh by 25 runs in a high-scoring match, while Tripura notched up a narrow two-wicket win over Kerela in a last-over thriller at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Maharashtra’s top-order fired in unison with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad blasting a 110-ball 132-run innings studded with 12 boundaries and seven sixes as they posted a huge 376 for seven at the DRIEMS Ground.

Vijay Zol (62) also produced a fifty, while NS Shaikh showed his pyrotecnics with a 39-ball 72 which was laced with eight fours and three sixes after Maharashtra were asked to take first strike by Himachal Pradesh.

For HP, opener Prashant Chopra (100) scored a century, while AK Kaushik (59 off 34 balls) hit an unbeaten fifty but still couldn’t take them home after being dismissed for 351 with seven balls to spare.

In another match, Tripura rode on the bowling of Abhijit Sarkar (3/41) and Ajoy Sarkar (2/23) to restrict Kerela to 233-9 after inviting them to bat. SS Majumder (1/53), UU Bose (1/30) and DT Bhattacharjee (1/37) also took one wicket each.

Gurinder Singh then blasted a 74-ball 61, while four batsmen hit 30 to help Tripura overhaul the target in the last over of the match.

Brief Score:

Tamil Nadu: 314 for 8 in 50 overs (Dinesh Karthik 118; Ahish Nehra 4/39)

Delhi: 272 allout in 46.4 overs (D Shorey 57, Gautam Gambhir 51; W Antony Dhas 3/52)

Maharashtra: 376 for 7 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 132; PP Jaiswal 2/82)

Himachal Pradesh: 351 allout in 48.5 overs (P CHopra 100; JP Zope 4/60, SS MUndhe 3/75)

Kerela: 233 for 9 in 50 overs (Salman Nizar 82 not out;AK Sarkar 3/41)

Tripura: 235 for 8 in 49.2 overs (Gurinder Singh 61; Krishna Kumar 2/36).