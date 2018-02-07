Vijay Hazare Trophy: Solid Delhi beat Tripura by 7 wickets

Risabh Pant played a fiery knock of 56 that came off just 18 balls. (Express File Photo) Risabh Pant played a fiery knock of 56 that came off just 18 balls. (Express File Photo)

Delhi produced a solid top-order batting performance to beat Tripura by seven wickets and register their second win in Group B of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Tripura rode on half-centuries from opener Bishal Ghosh (84), Yashpal Singh (61) and Gurinder Singh (54 not out) to post a challenging 298 for seven in 50 overs.

But the total wasn’t enough as Tripura bowlers fizzled in front of Delhi’s top-order with Nitish Rana top-scoring with a 60-ball unbeaten 94 while chasing down the target in 39.1 overs.

Besides Rana, Unmukt Chand carried on his good form with a 65-ball 55 and together with Hiten Dalal (76) shared 93 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for the chase.

Wicket-keeper Risabh Pant too played a fiery knock of 56 that came off just 18 balls.

Despite an all-win record, Delhi are now second in Group B behind Maharashtra, who too have a 100 per cent record but are ahead on net run rate.

Maharashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh comfortably by 105 runs in another Group B match in Bilaspur.

Sent into bat, Maharashtra posted a massive 343 for five riding on Ankit Bawane’s unbeaten 117 and then bowled out Uttar Pradesh for 238 in 44.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

Tripura: 298 for 7 in 50 overs (Bishal Ghosh 84, Yashpal Singh 61; Kulwant Khejroliya 2/51) lost to Delhi: 300 for 3 in 39.1 overs (Nitish Rana 94 not out, Hiten Dalal 76; Udiyan Bose 2/40) by 7 wickets.

Maharashtra: 343 for 5 in 50 overs (Ankit Bawne 117 not out; Saurabh Kumar 2/51) won by 105 runs against Uttar Pradesh: 238 all out in 44.3 overs (Mohammad Saif 49; Satyajeet Bachhav 2/25).

