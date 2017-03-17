Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final and final rescheduled

The match referee’s decision to postpone the game was taken as the kits of the team were at the hotel. (Source: File) The match referee’s decision to postpone the game was taken as the kits of the team were at the hotel. (Source: File)

The second semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy between Jharkhand and Bengal and the final have been rescheduled due to a fire accident which happened in the hotel where the teams were staying.

The BCCI confirmed that all the players and match officials are unhurt and safe but said the players were not in a position to play the match.

The semi-final, which was to be held on March 17 at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam will now be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.

The final will now be played on March 20 instead of Sunday at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The match referee’s decision to postpone the game was taken as the kits of the team were at the hotel and there was no way that the match could have started.

Both teams were at the ground but since the Jharkhand players were also mentally disturbed, the BCCI had to give them a day’s time to get into a proper frame of mind.

