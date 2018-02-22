Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Despite few hiccups, Saurashtra move to semis

Saurashtra beat Baroda by 3-wickets to register semi-final berth. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Saurashtra beat Baroda by 3-wickets to register semi-final berth. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

Delhi on Thursday hosted two Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter matches — one at Feroz Shah Kotla and the other at Palam ground. At Palam, it was Delhi who were up against Andhra Pradesh while at Kotla, it was a Gujarat derby that had Saurashtra facing off against Baroda.

But what kept the two encounters apart was the way they fared. Ishant Sharma’s Delhi were outclassed by Andhra as they registered a semi-final place after bowling them out for 111 and then eventually winning by 6 wickets. But the Saurashtra-Baroda clash went like a pendulum.

Saurashtra won the toss and invited Baroda to bat first. Baroda lost an early wicket but still looked in good shape for a decent total on the board before the Saurashtra bowling unit struck. Deepak Hooda’s Baroda went from 101/3 to 105/7 in a span of 5 overs.

The Cheteshwar Pujara-led side might have taken an upper-hand in the match but Krunal Pandya and Soaeb Tai weren’t in a mood to give in so easily. The two resisted and stitched a stand of 97 runs for the eighth wicket before Pandya became a victim of bad judgment from the umpire. The left-hander tried to play a yorker which pitched outside off through covers but there seemed to be no sound. Umpire, however, differed and raised his finger to give Pandya out for 61. Tai remained unbeaten at 72 to anchor his side’s total to 247/8 in 50 overs. For Saurashtra, Chirag Jani picked up a four-for to return with figures of 4/35.

Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Saurashtra skipper Cheteshwar Pujara. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

In reply, Saurashtra’s batting graph saw a lot of ups and downs as the batsmen got the starts but didn’t quite capitalise on them. Samarth Vyas fell to Vishnu Solanki for 18 while Robin Uthappa ran himself out. Wicket-keeper batsman Avi Barot and skipper Cheteshwar Pujara took the onus on themselves and steadied the ship. Barot struck a brilliant 82 while Pujara frustrated the bowlers with his perfect defensive technique to score 40 off 66. India’s Test mainstay Pujara looked solid for an even bigger score but was sent back by Atit Sheth, courtesy a spectacular diving catch from Solanki at Point.

Saurashtra did have some hiccups while trying to chase down the remainder of the total but Aarpit Vasavada (45*) and Jani (25) got the side home with 3-wickets to spare and seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 40. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 40. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

‘We should have chased it down sooner’

Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted that his side should have chased down the total with much more ease on a batting-friendly track. “Chasing 250 on this track should be easy but we lost wickets at some crucial stages.” He hailed efforts by Pandya and Tai. “They played really well. Credit to them that they took it to 240.”

Krunal Pandya scored 61. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Krunal Pandya scored 61. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

While Pujara and Barot steadied the ship for Saurashtra, it was Aarpit Vasavada in the end who saw his team home with an unbeaten 45. Talking about Vasavada, Kotak heaped praises on him and suggested that he has been a consistent performer for Saurashtra.

“Vasavada has been very good for us even in T20s, one-dayers, he is finishing games for us. We have been excellent this year. Even in the four-day fixtures, we played really well. We did fail to qualify but grabbed three outright wins with the bonus point, two leads and just lost one game that made the difference. In T20 as well, we won the first two matches but lost a couple of them later and unfortunately failed to move further in the tournament. For us, it has been a team effort, everybody has stood up and performed. Today, Mankad and Jani bowled really well.”

Saurashtra chased down a target of 249 runs. ((Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Saurashtra chased down a target of 249 runs. ((Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed out of the quarter-final clash for Saurashtra after picking up a side strain but the coach suggested that the left-hand all-rounder is pretty keen on making a return to the side. “Jadeja is very keen to play and if he feels that he is comfortable to bat, we would make him play the semi-final,” Kotal said. “We have struggled a bit with injuries this year. Sheldon Jackson got injured and Robin (Uthappa) is struggling with his ankle,” he added.

Saurashtra will now meet Andhra in the semi-final. Speaking about the semi-final, Kotak suggested that Andhra has been a brilliant and consistent side. “Andhra are a good side. I have been watching them for the last 2-3 years and they have been doing really well. They have a good setup. They are surely the better side in the tournament,” he said.

Saurashtra will now meet Andhra in semi-final. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor) Saurashtra will now meet Andhra in semi-final. (Express Photo by Somya Kapoor)

Saurashtra is one side that has produced international cricketers and on being asked about what these players bring to the table, Kotak said,” Any international player in your team helps a lot as they have a better experience and they bring a lot to the team. One of the best things about these players is that they are committed to the team and ready to take up the responsibility whenever required. Whenever there is an opportunity and they are free, they will give their 100% to the side.”

While Karnataka will now face Maharashtra on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla, Saurashtra will lock horns with Andhra at the same venue on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd