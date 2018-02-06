Vijay Hazare Trophy Round-Up: Unmukt Chand slams ton with broken jaw, powers Delhi

Unmukt Chand with a bandaged jaw. Unmukt Chand with a bandaged jaw.

Delhi opener Unmukt Chand did not let a broken jaw stand in the way as he slammed a century and powered Delhi to a 55-run victory over Uttar Pradesh at Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) on Monday. Chand was dropped for the semifinal and final of the Ranji Trophy after a poor run of form, but regained his confidence with a half-century in the title clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, which his team won. A former U-19 World Cup winning captain, Chand was injured in the nets just before the match. But he showed courage and belted 12 boundaries and three sixes in his innings. For Uttar Pradesh, middle-order batsman Umang Sharma scored 102 off 104 balls, but his effort went in vain as left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya grabbed four wickets to help Delhi bowl out their opponents for 252 in 45.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi 307/6 in 50 overs (Chand 116, Hiten Dalal 57) beat Uttar Pradesh 252 all out in 45.3 overs (Umang Sharma 102, Akshdeep Nath 54; Kulwant Khejroliya 4/34, Pradeep Sangwan 3/28) by 55 runs.

Umesh stars in Vidarbha’s win

India pacer Umesh Yadav was among the wickets as Vidarbha beat Jharkhand by seven runs in another Group D match. Electing to bat, Ranji champions Vidarbha rode on half centuries from Jitesh Sharma (79), Sanjay Ramaswamy (77) and Apoorv Wankhade (51) to score 300 and then restricted Jharkhand to 293/7 in 50 overs.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 300 in 50 overs (Jitesh Sharma 79, Sanjay Ramaswamy 77, Apoorv Wankhede 51; Rahul Shukla 4/52) beat Jharkhand 293/7 in 50 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 65, Kumar Deobrat 60, Vikash Singh 59 not out) by 7 runs

Tripathi bludgeons Bengal into submission

Rahul Tripathi blasted the Bengal bowlers into submission with a 102-ball-125 as Maharashtra crushed last year’s runners-up Bengal by seven wickets in a Group B encounter at Nadaun (Himachal Pradesh). Batting first, Bengal scored 293/9, riding on opener Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 103 and an unbeaten 80 from skipper Manoj Tiwary.

Brief Scores: Bengal 293/9 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Manoj Tiwary 80 not out) lost to Maharashtra 294/3 in 45.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 125 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 77) by seven wickets.

Shankar and Gandhi propel Tamil Nadu

In Group C, Tamil Nadu rode on centuries by captain Vijay Shankar and M Kaushik Gandhi to post a 76-run win over Gujarat in Chennai. The home side posted 311/8 in 50 overs, thanks to a 219-run partnership between Shankar (100) and Gandhi (127) and held off a late challenge by Bhargav Merai (101) to restrict Gujarat to 235 all out in 45.1 overs. Test stars Murali Vijay and Ravichandran Ashwin had mixed fortunes with the former being dismissed for 11 while the off-spinner returned figures of two for 38. Gandhi, who survived a few chances, played some good shots all round the wicket.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 311/8 in 50 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 127, Vijay Shankar 100; Chintan Gaja 3 for 61) beat Gujarat 235 in 45.1 overs (Bhargav Merai 101; Aswin Crist 3/44, R Ashwin 2/38, Washington Sundar 2 for 35) by 76 runs.

Surya shines for Mumbai, puts MP to the sword

Surya Kumar Yadav blasted 11 fours and seven sixes in a 85-ball unbeaten 134 while Jay Bista hit 90 to shine in Mumbai’s 74-run victory over Madhya Pradesh.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 332/5 in 50 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 134 not out, Jay Bista 90) beat Madhya Pradesh 258 in 46.1 overs (Anshul Tripathi 67, Shams Mulani 4/62, Dhrumil Matkar 3/50) by 74 runs.

Buoyed by Sumanth’s ton, Andhra cruise

Andhra cruised to a six-wicket win over Team Rajasthan, thanks to B Sumanth’s unbeaten 71.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 229/6 in 50 overs (Chetan Bist 82 not out, Salman Khan retired hurt 58; B Ayyappa 3/57) lost to Andhra 235/4 in 45 overs (B Sumanth 71 not out) by 6 wickets.

Saurashtra rides on Jackson’s century

Sheldon Jackson hit a ton while India Test star Cheteshwar Pujara made a half century as Saurashtra beat Chhattisgarh by 32 runs in Secunderabad. Put into bat, Saurashtra rode on Jackson’s 107-ball 106 and Pujara’s 60 off 92 balls to post 286/7 and then restricted Chhattisgarh to 254/9 in the Group D match.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 286/7 in 50 overs (Jackson 106, Pujara 60) beat Chhattisgarh 254/9 (Manoj Singh 58).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App