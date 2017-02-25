Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab coast to six wicket victory over Vidarbha

Mandeep Singh anchored the chase hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. (Source: File) Mandeep Singh anchored the chase hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. (Source: File)

Favourites Punjab cruised to an easy six wicket win over Vidarbha in a group A league encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with skipper Harbhajan Singh bowling an economical spell and Mandeep Singh blasting an unbeaten 86.

Batting first, Vidarbha were bowled out for 218 in 49.3 overs with Ambati Rayudu scoring 86 off 109 balls. He hit six boundaries and three sixes.

READ: MS Dhoni scores 43 but Jharkhand lose to Karnataka

Punjab pacers Manpreet Gony (2/50) and Siddharth Kaul (4/33 in 10 overs) bowled well first up while skipper Harbhajan was the most economical among the bowlers giving away 29 runs in 10 overs getting Apoorv Wankhede’s wicket in the bargain.

In reply, Punjab knocked off the runs with 53 balls to spare with Mandeep anchoring the chase hitting nine boundaries and two sixes. Former India A player Manan Vohra also hit 50 while current India U-19 limited overs captain Abhishek Sharma struck 46 off 37 balls at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Summarised Scores

Match 1: Vidarbha 218 in 49.3 overs (Ambati Rayudu 86, Ganesh Sathish 42, Siddharth Kaul 4/33, Harbhajan Singh 1/29) vs Punjab 219 in 41.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 86 no, Manan Vohra 50, Abhishek Sharma 46). Punjab won by 6 wickets.

Match 2: Baroda 259/9 in 50 overs (Deepak Hooda 119, Kedar Devdhar 77, Irfan Pathan 6, Karn Sharma 2/51) vs Railways 229 in 46.4 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 58, Krunal Pandya 3/32, Hardik Pandya 2/47, Irfan Pathan 2/30). Baroda won by 30 runs.

Match 3: Odisha 229 in 47.5 overs (Sandeep Pattanaik 91, Anurag Sarangi 77, Joginder Sharma 2/47, Mohit Sharma 2/33) vs Haryana 230/5 in 48.2 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 83, Rahul Tewatia 62 no). Haryana won by 5 wickets.