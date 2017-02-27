Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai beat Rajasthan by five wickets

Akhil Herwadkar and Shreyas Iyer shared a 67-run stand for the second wicket. (Source: File) Akhil Herwadkar and Shreyas Iyer shared a 67-run stand for the second wicket. (Source: File)

Akhil Herwadkar scored a fine fifty as Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by five wickets in a truncated Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In a match reduced to 38-over-a-side, Rajasthan scored 181 for nine and in reply, Mumbai comfortably reached the target in just 29.1 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

Put in to bat by Mumbai, Rajasthan lost four of their wickets with just 50 runs on the board, before Salman Khan (37) and Mahipal Lomror (49) managed to steady the boat.

The duo put on a crucial 68 runs together for the fifth wicket.

Lower down the order, Kamlesh Nagarkoti chipped in with an important 21 runs to take the team to a respectable total.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 182 for victory, Mumbai got off to a good start with opener Herwadkar (50) and one-down batsman Shreyas Iyer (41) taking the team past 100-run mark, having shared a 67-run stand for the second wicket.

After Iyer’s dismissal, Herwadkar found and able partner in skipper Aditya Tare (36 not out) and the two put on a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket to almost drive Mumbai home.

Mumbai eventually reached 184 for five with 53 balls to spare.

For Rajasthan, Tajinder Singh claimed three wickets for 45 runs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan: 181 for 9 in 38 overs (Mahipal Lomror 49, Salman Khan 37; Shardul Thakur 3/47).

Mumbai: 184 for 5 in 29.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 50, Mahipal Lomror 49; Tajinder Singh 3/45).

Summarised scores of other Group C matches:

1) Andhra beat Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh: 127 all out in 40.2 overs (Saransh Jain 56; D Siva Kumar 3/17, B Ayyappa 3/33).

Andhra: 131 for 8 in 37.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 58 not out; Ishwar Pandey 3/31).

2) Gujarat beat Goa by 78 runs.

Gujarat: 277 for 9 in 50.0 overs (Parthiv Patel 80, Priyank Panchal 57; Rituraj Singh 3/61).

Goa: 199 all out in 45.5 overs (Amogh Desai 61, Snehal Kauthankar 64; Rujul Bhatt 5/38).