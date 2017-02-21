Vijay Hazare Trophy: Harbhajan Singh to lead Punjab, MS Dhoni to captain Jharkhand

Harbhajan Singh and the Punjab side was picked under the Chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr. (Source: PTI) Harbhajan Singh and the Punjab side was picked under the Chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr. (Source: PTI)

Harbhajan Singh will lead the 16 member Punjab squad for the Vijay Hazare trophy and the team will play their first match against Vidarbha on February 25.

The senior selection Committee of Punjab Cricket Association met under the Chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr. at I S Bindra Stadium PCA Mohali on Tuesday.

Punjab will be playing against Assam on February 26, Baroda on February 28, Railways on March 1, versus Haryana on March 3 and Odisha on March 6, PCA spokesperson Sushil Kapoor said in a release. All the matches are slated to be played at various venues at New Delhi.

Punjab squad: Manan Vohra, Shubman Gill, Jivanjot Singh, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj singh, Gurkirat Singh Mann,\ Gitansh Khera (W.K.) Abhishek Sharma, Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Manpreet Singh Grewal, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Khanna, Baltej Singh, Mayank Sidana, Sharad Lumba and Shubek Gill.

MS Dhoni set to lead Jharkhand

Two days after being removed from captaincy of his IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was named captain of the Jharkhand state side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 25.

In the last couple of seasons, Dhoni while playing for Jharkhand, never captained the side but has taken up the mantle this time round. It will be a strong Jharkhand team that will be vying for the national championship.

Apart from Dhoni, they have the explosive Ishan Kishan and top domestic spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks. Ishank Jaggi and Varun Aaron, both of whom had landed IPL contracts, are also there in the team with the burly Saurabh Tiwary. Young Virat Singh is also there in the squad.

Squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ishank Jaggi, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kaushal Singh, Pratyush Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sonu Kumar Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, S Rathore, Vikash Singh.