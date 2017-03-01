Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gujarat post comfortable win over Madhya Pradesh

Priyank Panchal hit a half-century as Gujarat posted a comfortable four-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Having restricted Madhya Pradesh to 213 for nine, Gujarat achieved the target in just 43.1 overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Electing to bat, Madhya Pradesh batsmen struggled to keep their wickets intact with all five Gujarat’s bowlers chipping in with contributions.

Even though most of the batsmen got starts, only Naman Ojha (30) and Shubham Sharma (40) could go past 30-run mark.

Lower down the order, knocks from Sohraab Dhaliwal (26), Ankit Sharma (24) and Puneet Datey (29 not out) helped the team recover from 107 for five at one stage to reach a respectable total.

Chasing a modest target, Priyank and Bhargav Merai put on a solid 74-run stand together for the third wicket to put Gujarat in a strong position.

While Priyank’s 53 came off 78 deliveries and was studded with five fours, Merai scored a 53-ball 45 with the help of four boundaries.

Although both Merai and Priyank fell within a few overs of each other, Rujul Bhatt (29 not out) and Rohit Dahiya (27 not out) shared an unbeaten 45-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take Gujarat to 214 for six with 41 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh: 213 for 9 in 50 overs (Shubham Sharma 40; Rohit Dahiya 2/32).

Gujarat: 214 for 6 in 43.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 53, Bhargav Merai 45).

Summarised scores for other Group C matches:

1) Andhra beat Goa by 3 runs

Andhra: 228 for 9 in 50 overs (AG Pradeep 115 not out; Felix Alemao 3/42)

Goa: 225 all out in 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 83; Bhargav Bhatt 3/36).

2) Bengal beat Rajasthan by 2 wickets

Rajasthan: 274 for 9 in 50 overs (Dishant Yagnik 100, Kanishk Seth 4/59).

Bengal: 275 for 8 in 49 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 85, AR Easwaran 79; Rahul Chahar 3/33).