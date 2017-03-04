Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ganesh Sathish stars in Vidarbha’s 68 run win over Haryana

Vidarbha are now on 16 points from five games and have a chance of qualifying for the knock-outs. Vidarbha are now on 16 points from five games and have a chance of qualifying for the knock-outs.

Ganesh Sathish scored a patient 78 while Apoorv Wankhede smashed 45-ball 64 as Vidarbha beat Haryana by 68 runs in a group A League match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batting first, Vidarbha scored 237 for 9 in 50 overs and then bowled Haryana out for 169 in 42.3 overs.

Vidarbha’s spin duo of left-armer Akshay Karnewar (4/29) and off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (3/38) took bulk of the spoils.

Vidarbha are now on 16 points from five games and have a real good chance of qualifying for the knock-outs.

Summarised Scores

At Kotla: Vidarbha 237/9 in 50 overs (Ganesh Sathish 78, Apoorv Wankhede 64). Haryana 169 in 42.3 overs (Akshay Karnewar 4/29, Akshay Wakhare 3/38). Vidarbha won by 68 runs.

At Karnail Singh Stadium: Baroda 233/6 in 50 overs (Krunal Pandya 72, Pritam Das 3/37). Assam 141 in 42.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 4/20). Baroda won by 92 runs.

At Palam: Odisha 228/8 (Sandeep Pattanaik 85, Biplab Samantray 33, Amit Mishra 2/31).

Railways 231/4 in 49 overs (Mahesh Rawat 88, Arindam Ghosh 45). Railways win by 6 wickets.