Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chhattisgarh knocked out

FORMER India batsman Mohammad Kaif, who is captaining Chattisgarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy led his team out of the field after umpires didn’t accept his request to use television referrals. The incident took place on Monday in Kolkata, where Chattisgarh had scored 199 against Karnataka and a tight game was on the cards.

Chasing 200, Karnataka were 3 for no loss when opener Mayank Agarwal’s bat took an edge behind off medium-pacer Omkar Verma on his individual score of 1. Kaif and his team appealed loudly and on-field umpire Virender Sharma went ahead to consult on-field umpire Umesh Dubey at square leg. It was decided to give the decision in Karnataka’s favour. Kaif asked for umpires to seek a television referral. Though the game was not live, BCCI provides small cameras for each game these days where umpires can check no-balls and run-outs.

The umpires didn’t accede to any referral request and asked Kaif to continue the game. However, to everyone’s surprise Kaif decided to protest and left the ground with his team-mates. It was only when match referee Nitin Goel pacified the former India player, that play resumed.

Agarwal went on to score 66 runs and Karnataka defeated Chattisgarh by three wickets.