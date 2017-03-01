Vijay Hazare Trophy: All-round show by Yuvraj Singh in Punjab’s three wicket win

Yuvraj Singh smashed run-a-ball 66 including six fours and a six. (Source: PTI) Yuvraj Singh smashed run-a-ball 66 including six fours and a six. (Source: PTI)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Manpreet Gony complemented Yuvraj Singh’s all-round show, adding 80 runs in 7.5 overs to guide Punjab to a three-wicket victory over Railways in a group A league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batting first, Railways scored 246/9 in 50 overs while Punjab reached the target in 49.1 overs. Yuvraj was the star performer scoring 66 runs and taking 2/35 with the ball. Other veteran Harbhajan Singh had 1/50 in 10 overs.

Gurkeerat anchored the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 84 balls that included four boundaries while Gony clobbered the Railway bowlers hitting 46 off 24 balls with three sixes and two fours. The duo came together at 167 for seven and ensured the second win for Punjab in their fourth game.

If they can win the last two matches, Punjab will still have a chance to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Veteran Yuvraj Singh, who skipped the Baroda game smashed run-a-ball 66 including six fours and a six.

Group A

At Palam: Railways 246/9 (Arindam Ghosh 83, Yuvraj Singh 2/35) lost to Punjab 247/7 in 49.1 overs (Yuvraj Singh 66, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 69 no, Manpreet Singh Gony 48 no).

At Karnail Singh: Haryana 306/6 in 49 overs (Shubham Rohilla 118, Nitin Saini 54, Shivam Chauhan 47, Amit Verma 3/47) beat Assam 253/9 in 49 overs (KB Arun Karthick 60, J Syed Mohammed 30, Pritam Laru Das 65).

At Kotla: Odisha 281/7 in 50 overs (Gobinda Poddar 77, Abhishek Yadav 40, Swapnil Singh 3/58) lost to Baroda 284/5 (Aditya Waghmode 92, Deepak Hooda 78 no).