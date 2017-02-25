Vijay Hazare Trophy: Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad hit fifties as Mumbai beat Gujarat

Aditya Tare and Siddhesh Lad came to the team’s rescue with a crucial 117-run stand for the fifth wicket. FILE Aditya Tare and Siddhesh Lad came to the team’s rescue with a crucial 117-run stand for the fifth wicket. FILE

Riding on half-centuries from skipper Aditya Tare (83) and Siddhesh Lad (64), Mumbai got the better of Gujarat by 98 runs in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Put in to bat, Mumbai overcame early jitters to put up a competitive total 273 for nine in their allotted 50 overs and then bundled out Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat for 175 in 41.4 overs.

Mumbai lost three quick wickets to be reeling at 46 for three, before opener Akhil Herwadkar (41) also got out to leave the team struggling at 85 for four at one stage.

However, Tare and Lad came to the team’s rescue with a crucial 117-run stand for the fifth wicket to bail Mumbai out of trouble.

Tare took 81 balls for his 83, which was studded with 13 boundaries, while Lad’s knock came off 60 deliveries that included five sixes and two fours.

Lower down the order, Aditya Dhumal also chipped in with an unbeaten 32.

For Gujarat, Chirag Parmar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 42.

Chasing 274 for victory, Gujarat kept losing wickets at regular interval with Shivam Malhotra (3/49) seeing off the top order.

Opener Priyank Panchal was the top scorer for Gujarat with 32, while Chirag Gandhi (29) and Rohit Dahiya (31) also made some contribution but they folded for less than 180 runs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai: 273 for 9 in 50 overs (Aditya Tare 83, Siddhesh Lad 64; Chirag Parmar 4/42).

Gujarat: 175 all out in 41.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 32; Shivam Malhotra 3/49).

Summarised scores of other Group C matches:

1) Bengal beat Andhra by 4 wickets

Andhra: 225 for 8 in 50 overs (DB Ravi Teja 43; Pragyan Ojha 2/33, Anustup Majumdar 2/38).

Bengal 226 for 6 in 48.5 overs (Shreevats Goswami 66, Anustup Majumdar 46 not out; D Swaroop Kumar 2/42).

2) Madhya Pradesh beat Rajasthan by 3 wickets

Rajasthan: 212 all out in 49.1 overs (Ashok Bhudania 38; Puneet Datey 3/25).

MP: 213 for 7 in 40 overs (Harpreet Singh 45 not out; Puneet Yadav 2/10).