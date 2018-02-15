Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Rishabh Pant scores ton in losing cause for Delhi

Rishabh Pant scored 135 against Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Express Archive) Rishabh Pant scored 135 against Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Express Archive)

Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant’s efforts with the bat went in vain as his side lost to Himachal Pradesh by just 2 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pant smashed 135 runs off 93 deliveries before getting run-out by Mayank Dagar. His knock included five sixes and 16 fours.

Chasing a target of 305 runs, Delhi didn’t begin the proceedings well as they lost wickets at regular intervals before Nitish Rana along with Pant provided the resistance. Rana scored 52 off 57 while Pant went on to smash a ton. Nitish Rana was undone by Pankaj Jaiswal when the team score read 207 but Pant carried on with his stroke play before getting out in the 47th over.

The encounter went down to the last over where Delhi lost the last two wickets to stand on the losing side.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh rode on Prashant Chopra’s 150 to score 304/5 in 50 overs. Himachal Pradesh started of the innings in a decent manner after the openers scored 46 for the first wicket before Priyanshu Khanduri was sent back in the hut by Navdeep Saini for 24. Later, Amit Kumar who came in at number three struck a half-century before getting run-out. But it was Chopra who took on the Delhi bowling attack and anchored his side to a huge total.

