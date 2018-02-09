Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Murali Vijay always played with commitment, Tamil Nadu coach

Murali Vijay was dropped from the squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League for not reporting for Thursday’s match against Mumbai. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay was dropped from the squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League for not reporting for Thursday’s match against Mumbai. (Source: AP)

Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar on Friday said Test opener Murali Vijay, who was dropped from the squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League for not reporting for Thursday’s match against Mumbai, always played with the commitment for the state.

“I know Vijay has always played with a commitment for the state. Since he has been playing for India, he needs to take a bit of treatment.He had something to do with his shoulder.I don’t know what exactly it is but he needs treatment on and off,” he said.

Kanitkar was speaking to reporters after the home side lost by eight wickets to Madhya Pradesh.

On Vijay not turning up for the match against Mumbai, which led to his being dropped, Kanitkar said he (Vijay) had told him in the morning that he wouldn’t be able to play but there seemed to be some communication gap with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

“Vijay had told me on the morning of the match that he wouldn’t be able to play. I think there was some communication gap with the association. I knew about it before coming to theground,” he said..

“Even during the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura earlier this season, he opted out on the morning of the match with a neck sprain. But on that occasion he came to the ground to get it treated,” the Tamil Nadu coach said.

He said ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be missing the next game against Andhra on Sunday and added that he had informed him and TNCA in advance.

Kanitkar said he was disappointed with the team’s performance in the tournament adding they lost to MP as they failed to take wickets.

“I’m very disappointed with the defeat.I thought 302 was a par score.It was a good wicket to bat on. We should have bowled better.We also missed a couple of catches.”

They also failed to pick up wickets, he said. The coach also felt that the presence or absence of players like Ashwin and Vijay shouldn’t affect the team since every domestic team consisting of players who play for the country faces the same problem.

Kanitkar said his contract with the state team ends this year and he would speak to TNCA about his future once the season gets over.

“I had signed a two-year contract which will end this year.I will speak to the TNCA once this season ends. I’m confident I can make this a better team,” he added.

