Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair blast tons as Karnataka rout Odisha

The inform Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair slammed centuries to power Karnataka to a crushing 133-run win over Odisha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘A’ League in Alur on Tuesday.

Coming into the game after a loss to Punjab, Karnataka piled up 353 for 6 in 50 overs after being put in and bowled Odisha out for 220 in 41 overs.

In other Group A games, Baroda defeated Railways by 192 runs and Punjab beat Assam by 69 runs.

Mayank Agarwal and Nair added 190 runs for the opening wicket to put Karnataka on track for a big score.

Agarwal scored 102 from 94 balls with two sixes and ten fours while Nair hit 100 from 111 deliveries with 12 fours.

Pavan Deshpande hammered an unbeaten 54 from 37 balls, while K Gowtham contributed with 47 from 20 balls to swell Karnataka’s total.

Odisha began well as Rajesh Dhuper (53) and Anurag Sarangi (58) came up with half-centuries each to lay an ideal platform. However, Suchith (5 for 34) spun a web around the Odisha batsmen to send them hurtling to defeat.

Meanwhile, Baroda thrashed Railways thanks to a blistering 161 by captain Deepak Hooda and Kedar Devdhar’s 111.

After amassing 357 for 7 in 50 overs, Baroda bowled out the opponent for 165 in 37 overs.

