Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Faiz Fazal guides Vidarbha to third win in row

Faiz Fazal led Vidarbha to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. (PTI Photo) Faiz Fazal led Vidarbha to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. (PTI Photo)

Faiz Fazal returned to form with a stellar century as Ranji champions Vidarbha routed Hyderabad by 237 runs for a hat-trick of wins in the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-day cricket competition.

The left-handed opener overcame a string of poor scores with a 97-ball 103 (9×4, 3×6) before the duo of Ravi Jangid (81 from 62 balls; 6×4, 3×6) and Apoorv Wankhade (66 from 43 balls; 3×4, 5×6) took charge of the proceedings to propel Vidarbha to a huge 350/6 after they opted to bat.

In reply, Hyderabad folded for 113 in 34.2 overs with Karn Sharma returning figures of 3/38 while Shrikant Wagh claimed 2/20, as the home side suffered its first defeat from three matches.

With three wins in a row, Vidarbha led Group D table with 12 points, while the home side remained second with eight points.

In other matches, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir secured their first wins respectively, to remain in contention.

Parvez Rasool led from the front with an unbeaten 67 (80 balls; 3×4, 2×6) and he along with Shubham Pundir (55 from 47 balls; 7×4) steered them to a stunning six-wicket win over a star-studded Saurashtra with an over to spare at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad.

Chasing 268, opener Ahmed Bandy gave Jammu & Kashmir a fine start with a 66-ball 65 (11×4, 1×6) before Rasool and Pundir combined together for a matchwinning 98-run fourth-wicket stand.

Ravindra Jadeja returned wicketless with 59 from his full quota, while IPL’s costliest Indian buy, Jaydev Unadkat, also finished without a wicket conceding 57 from his nine overs.

Earlier, Saurashtra were struggling at 131/5 after their star players Robin Uthappa (20 from 29 balls; 2×4), Cheteshwar Pujara (27 from 64 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (13 from 30b; 1×4) were dismissed cheaply.

Arpit Vasavada revived their innings with an 85 not out from 73 balls (1×4, 6×6). He along with Prerak Mankad (67 from 48 balls; 5×4, 2×6) took them to a challenging 267/6.

At the AOC Centre Thapar Stadium in Secunderabad, Ishan Kishan came up with a captain’s knock of 106 from 75 balls (13×4, 4×6) to power Jharkhand to a five-wicket win over Services with 115 balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha 350/6; 50 overs (Faiz Fazal 103, Ravi Jangid 81, Apoorv Wankhade 66; Ravi Teja 2/53) beat Hyderabad 113; 34.2 overs (Karn Sharma 3/38, Shrikant Wagh 2/20) by 237 runs.

Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad: Saurashtra 267/6; 50 overs (Arpit Vasavada 85 not out, Prerak Mankad 67; Waseem Raza 2/45) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 269/4; 49 overs (Parvez Rasool 67 not out, Ahmed Bandy 65, Shubham Pundir 55; Kamlesh Makvana 3/36) by six wickets.

AOC Centre Thapar Stadium, Secunderabad: Services 202/9; 50 overs (Hardik Sethi 66; Varun Aaron 3/20, Anukul Roy 2/26) lost to Jharkhand 203/5; 30.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 106, Saurabh Tiwary 56; Vikas Yadav 2/23) by five wickets. PTI TAP AH

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App