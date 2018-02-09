Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Delhi thrash Maharashtra by eight wickets, Bengal lose

Dhruv Shorey remained unbeaten on a fine 103 off 121 balls. (Source: PTI) Dhruv Shorey remained unbeaten on a fine 103 off 121 balls. (Source: PTI)

Delhi thrashed Maharashtra by eight wickets to continue their unbeaten run in the domestic one-day cricket tournament for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Dharamsala on Friday.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Delhi bowled out Maharashtra for 246 in exactly the last ball of the 50th over at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium.

In reply, Delhi, who lost opener Unmukt Chand (1) cheaply, completed the chase with 35 balls to spare, reaching 250 for two in 44.1 overs.

Dhruv Shorey remained unbeaten on a fine 103 off 121 balls, while opener Hiten Dalal made 87 off 85 balls with 14 boundaries and a six.

During his stay in the middle, Shorey found the fence 16 times. Delhi’s Nitish Rana, too, remained not out on 49 off 52 balls.

Centurion Shorey shared 138 runs for the second wicket with Dalal before adding another 108 runs in the company of Rana.

Earlier, lower-order batsman Shamshuzama Kazi top-scored for Maharashtra with 59 off 62 balls, helping his side inch closer to 250.

Among Delhi bowlers, left-arm seamer Pradeep Sangwan was the most successful, returning impressive figures of 5/41 in nine overs.

Pacer Ishant Sharma, who was part of the India squad for the Tests in South Africa, led the side and went wicketless while conceding 64 runs in nine overs.

In another Group B fixture at Bilaspur, Vivek Singh’s 125-ball 147 for Bengal went in vain, as his team fell short of Uttar Pradesh’s 329/4 by just seven runs.

For UP, young Akshdeep Nath slammed an unbeaten 103 off only 72 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.

In another match of the same group, hosts Himachal Pradesh overcame Kerala by one wicket at Nadaun.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App