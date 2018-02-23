Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Siva, destroyer of Delhi, was once a prodigy

D Siva Kumar’s four-wicket burst handed Andhra a six-wicket win over Delhi in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals. D Siva Kumar’s four-wicket burst handed Andhra a six-wicket win over Delhi in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals.

Two days ago, when D Siva Kumar was unpacking his kit at the Kotla nets before a practice session, he heard a familiar voice yell out his name. He turned back to see his old friend and fellow U-19 World Cup winner, Ravindra Jadeja, winking at him. Leaving the kit he rushed and embraced him. “I was surprised that he didn’t forget my name. It’s been nearly 10 years since we’d met,” says Siva, his eyes twinkling with excitement.

That evening when Siva, whose four-wicket burst handed Andhra a six-wicket win over Delhi in the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals on Thursday, was alone in his hotel room, he reminisced his U-19 days. His Miandad moment, when he struck a last-ball six to seal a match against Bangladesh in a tri-series in South Africa, after which Virat Kohli sprinted from the dressing room and leapt onto him. The gruelling nets with Dav Whatmore, the teenage chatter, the friends he made and the crazy celebrations that followed the World Cup triumph, even though he didn’t get a single game to play. “Everything seems like a dream now,” he says.

Rest of the night, though, he spent wondering what went wrong for him, like he has done on countless nights. Not that his career didn’t blossom at all -his tally of 133 wickets at an average of 18.19 in 42 first-class games is quite incredible for a medium pacer in the subcontinent, and is a testament to his reliability-but he couldn’t scale the heights he’d expected himself to scale. “I’ve never worn an India jersey since the World Cup final,” says Siva, who has kept all the India U-19 jerseys neatly ironed in his wardrobe.

Just to keep himself motivated, he keeps a count of the teammates who made the cut. “Virat, Jadeja, Abhinav (Mukund), Manish (Pandey) and Sourabh (Tiwary). I feel proud of having played alongside him, and watching and reading about them, I feel motivated to play with them again one day,” he says.

Change in focus

He didn’t just sit back and wallow. Sometime in 2014, he made a long thought-out but tough decision, to remould himself from a batting all-rounder to a specialist bowler. “I got into the U-19 side as a batsman who can chip in with a few overs. But after a few years in domestic cricket, I realised I was contributing more with the ball than the bat. So I decided to focus primarily one aspect of my game,” he says. It was also partly necessitated by Andhra’s shortage of medium pacers.

His decision was vindicated. The more labour he put into his bowling, the sharper he became. It liberated his batting, too-now, he’s a freewheeler down the order and good enough to score a first-class hundred.

“Earlier, I’d just look to land the ball on a good area. But now I can swing the ball both ways, has developed variations like the yorker, bouncer and slower delivery and has learnt to set the batsmen up. Now I’m bowler who thinks and picks the minutest detail of a batsman,” he says.

He wasn’t merely talking. He had shown it all in his first spell that broke Delhi’s back-accounting for Unmukt Chand, Gautam Gambhir, Hiten Dalal and Rishabh Pant. He softened Unmukt Chand up with a flurry of away swingers, before bend one back into him, “I’d seen him getting out to in-swingers. So I knew he had a weakness, but you shouldn’t make him feel straightway that I know his weakness,” he says.

Likewise, he deliberately slipped in a leg-sidish delivery to Gautam Gambhir after bowling incessantly probing his off-stump. “To cover the movement, he was shuffling a little across. But he likes to work the ball on his legs. So he wasn’t in total control of his stroke and miscued it to the fielder,” he observes. Later, he lured Pant into a mistimed slog to ensure that Delhi’s resistance was entirely broken, and the eventually folded out for a meagre 111.

As he strode into the dressing to a resounding applause, another familiar face greeted him. It was national selector and former Andhra player MSK Prasad’s. Surely, performing well in front of the chairman of selectors has its benefits, but lessons in life has turned him morbidly cynical. “I don’t know what more boxes I need to tick. It keeps haunting me why I wasn’t even considered for A team or why I can’t make into the IPL auction list,” he says. Now at 28, his best hopes are painfully slow-burning.

BRIEF SCORES: Delhi 111 all out in 32.1 ovs (Rishabh Pant 38; Siva Kumar 4/29, Bhargav Bhatt 3/28) lost to Andhra 112 for 4 in 28.4 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 38, Ricky Bhui 36; Ishant Sharma 1/11)

