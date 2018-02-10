Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Baba Aparajith to lead Tamil Nadu in Andhra Pradesh match in place of injured Vijay Shankar

Aparajith will lead the side in place of an injured captain Vijay Shankar. (Source: Express Archive) Aparajith will lead the side in place of an injured captain Vijay Shankar. (Source: Express Archive)

B Aparajith will captain the Tamil Nadu team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ league match against Andhra Pradesh at the TI Murugappa ground in Chennai on Sunday.

Aparajith will lead the side in place of an injured captain Vijay Shankar, according to a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Shankar will be replaced by off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan in the squad.

Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, is virtually out of the tournament, after having suffered three straight defeats after opening with a win over Gujarat.

