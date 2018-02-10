Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Baba Aparajith to lead Tamil Nadu in Andhra Pradesh match in place of injured Vijay Shankar

  • Associate Sponsor
B Aparajith will captain the Tamil Nadu team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'C' league match against Andhra Pradesh at the TI Murugappa ground in Chennai on Sunday.

By: PTI | Published: February 10, 2018 6:40 pm
Aparajith will lead the side in place of an injured captain Vijay Shankar. (Source: Express Archive)
Aparajith will lead the side in place of an injured captain Vijay Shankar, according to a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

Shankar will be replaced by off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan in the squad.

Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, is virtually out of the tournament, after having suffered three straight defeats after opening with a win over Gujarat.

