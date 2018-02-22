Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: At Feroz Shah Kotla, Mayank Agarwal finds sweet spot

Mayank Agarwal (above) made 140 off 111 balls. R Samarth also hit a century. (Source: Express Archive) Mayank Agarwal (above) made 140 off 111 balls. R Samarth also hit a century. (Source: Express Archive)

“Stats bore me, I don’t play to prove a point to anyone,” says Mayank Agarwal. By his own admission, what drives him is the visceral thrill of annihilating opposition attacks. This sheer insouciance has defined his dream run this domestic season. Therefore, it’s a tad ironic to note that someone who rarely gets swayed by batting averages and numerical nuggets has scorched the batting charts across formats, topping the Ranji Trophy, and then finishing at an impressive 13th spot in the Syed Mushtaq T20 tournament. On Wednesday, the Karnataka opener underlined his dominance yet again, stroking a sumptuous 140 against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare quarter-final at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The 111-ball knock, his third ton in this tournament, proved to be the cornerstone of his side’s commanding 103-run win. As Karnataka marched into the semis, Mayank took his tally to 552 runs, which put him at the top of the run-scorers list. The 26-year-old has been head and shoulders above the rest. Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad is a distant second in the list with 373 runs. These numbers suggest that the opener seamlessly shifts gears and switches formats.

“There isn’t much difference to batting in the three formats. It’s just making minor adjustments and playing according to the situation of a game,” he said on Wednesday. Mayank reckoned that the mountain of runs had come about due to his astute self-awareness, which has been propagated by a very positive mindset. “I’ve been enjoying my game over the last four months or so. This can be attributed to being more self-aware about my game and just knowing what my strengths and weaknesses are.” It’s this self-awareness that helped him sight the ball better and unleash his fluent stroke-play.

As a batsman, Mayank favours the off-side. Not surprisingly, he scored close to 80 runs in this region, while all his 7 sixes came between long-off and long-on, which further suggested that despite his belligerence, he generally prefers to play in the ‘V’. He was particularly harsh on Hyderabad’s left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan, smoking him for two sixes despite not getting to the pitch of those deliveries.

For long, the self-confessed Virender Sehwag fan was plagued by inconsistency. Mayank’s metamorphosis has an interesting back story. During the off-season, he sought help from RX Murali, a Bengaluru-based coach, who put him through a lot of situation-based training. During his interactions with him, Murali realised that most of his ward’s dismissals came about between overs 15-40. This was acting as a stumbling block to his success. “In order to address this, Murali sir put me through a lot of situation-based training and asked me to keep setting targets at every 5 overs of the game,” Mayank explained. It looks simplistic, but these minor alterations helped him achieve his consistency levels.

Schoolmates’ masterclass

Enroute to his 140, Mayank got company from his childhood friend Ravikumar Samarth. The two have graduated from the same school in Bengaluru, where Mayank was two years senior to Samarth. The two played together at junior levels, before making the shift to Karnataka’s Ranji team, where they have given rollicking starts upfront. Infact, Samarth was pretty consistent in the Ranji Trophy as well. It was just that he got overshadowed by his illustrious senior. Even today, Mayank took the game away with his blitz. Mayank maintained it was due to their vastly contrasting styles that has helped them prosper.

“I am more aggressive in my outlook, while Sam is more dogged in his approach. I guess, that helps both of us,” he had said. Despite the sedate start, Samarth blossomed in Mayank’s company, matching him stroke-to-stroke. Their 242-run alliance for the second wicket came under 34 overs, and at one stage it looked like they would cross the 400-run mark. By the time, Mayank eventually departed, Samarth too had raced to his three-figure score. Unlike Mayank, Samarth favoured the on-side more and is more adept at rotating the strike. Samarth ended his vigil with a run-a-ball 125, his highest score in List-A format. Karnataka rode on these two emphatic centuries at the top of the order to amass 347/8, which proved to be a match-winning score in the end.

Watching from the sidelines was the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. “Mayank has been absolutely terrific. Some sensational stokes, no doubt about it,” he gushed.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 347/8 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarwal 140, Ravikumar Samarth 125; Mohammed Siraj 5-59) beat Hyderabad 244 all-out in 42.5 overs (Ambati Rayudu 64, T Ravi Teja 53; Shreyas Gopal 5-31) by 103 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App