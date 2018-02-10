Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Amit Mishra fashions Railways’ win over Assam; Baroda beat Punjab

Yuvraj Singh scored 51 against Baroda. (Source: Express Archive) Yuvraj Singh scored 51 against Baroda. (Source: Express Archive)

A five-wicket haul by medium-pacer Amit Mishra helped Railways beat Assam by 35 runs on Saturday in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘A’ match in Alur.

Defending a modest total of 161, Railways bundled out Assam for 126 in 39.3 overs as Mishra (5 for 21) and fellow medium-pacer Ankit Yadav (3 for 24) struck at regular intervals.

Earlier,sent in to bat, Railways batsmen failed to string together any substantial partnership and folded up for 161 in 43.1 overs. Avinash Yadav was the top-scorer with 30.

Amit Mishra hit the only six of the innings as Jitumoni Kalita and Arup Das, with three wickets each, kept things under control.

Baroda handed Punjab a 25-run defeat in a rain-affected match, handing the team a second loss in three matches.

Baroda was struggling at 52 for 5 before Vishnu Solanki’s breezy knock of 77 not out (49 balls, 8X4, 3X6) and his 93-run stand with Swapnil K Singh (33) propelled them to 167 for 7 in 21 overs.

Punjab looked in the hunt as long as captain Yuvraj Singh was in the middle. His dismissal for 36-ball 51 (7X4, 1X6) sent them hurtling to 142 all out in 20.5 overs.

Meanwhile, the match between Karnataka and Haryana was abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

After three rounds, Karnataka is on top of the standings with 10 points (two wins and one no-result) followed by Baroda (8) and Haryana on 6.

Brief scores: Railways 161 all out in 43.1 overs (Avinash Yadav 30, Abhishek Kumar Yadav 27, Jitumoni Kalita 3 for 23, Arup Das 3 for 41) beat Assam 126 in 39.3 overs (Amit Sinha 39, Abu Nechim Ahmed 26, Amit Mishra 5 for 21, Ankit Yadav 3 for 24).

Points: Railways: 4; Assam: 0.

Baroda 167 for 7 in 21 overs (Vishnu Solanki 77 not out, Swapnil Singh 33, Siddharth Kaul 3 for 36) beat Punjab 142 all out in 20.5 overs (Yuvraj Singh 51). Points: Baroda: 4; Punjab: 0.

